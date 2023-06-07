A couple from Nepal, who started their journey to Odisha soon after hearing the about the tragic train accident at Bahanaga, were reunited with their son Ramanand Paswan, who is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Ramanand, along with three of his relatives, was travelling in Coromandel Express, which met with a very severe accident on June 2 evening. While Ramanand was seriously injured and lost consciousness in the mishap, three others died, said his father Hari Paswan.

As train services were not resumed to Odisha on their route, they somehow managed to arrive in Odisha and started searching for their loved ones. After identifying the bodies of three persons, Hari and his wife became worried for their son Ramanand.

Meanwhile, Ramanand, who is admitted in SCB Medical College, regained consciousness and identified his parents who were giving a statement to a local news channel, sources said.

With the help of officials of the medical colleges, Ramanand was reunited with his parents.

“Emotional moment for us that a 15-year-boy from Nepal Ramanand Paswan who was a victim of Baleswar Train tragedy got his parents miraculously. He is indeed from Nepal and most of the information he shared was correct. Our help desk contacted and arranged for them to come,” the SCB Medical College said in a tweet.

The medical college staff has also reunited a newly-wedded couple, who got separated after the train accident. Both were injured in the mishap and separated in the evening. Now, both are reunited at the medical college, said the source.

