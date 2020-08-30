Nepal Covid-19 fatalities double in 2 weeks

Kathmandu, Aug 30 (IANS) Nepal has reported over 200 coronavirus deaths as the fatalities from the pandemic doubled in just two weeks, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Even though the fatality rate was low compared to infections in the earlier months, there has been a surge in the number of deaths in recent weeks as the virus continued to spread among communities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Covid-19 deaths had crossed the 100 mark on August 15.

“The current death toll has reached 207 with 12 deaths in the last 24 hours,” Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry, told reporters on Saturday.

The Himalayan nation reported 12 deaths on Friday and Saturday, the record high single-day fatalities.

On May 16, Nepal reported the first coronavirus death — a 29-year-old woman.

Until July 21 since the first death, Nepal reported a total of 40 fatalities.

But, after the lockdown was lifted on July 22 which allowed almost all economic and social activities to operate, the death toll also started to climb rapidly along with the resurgence in cases.

Along with deaths, the number of infected patients in critical condition is also on the rise.

As of Saturday, 175 patients were in intensive care units while 22 others have been kept with the support of ventilators, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Mnistry reported new 884 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall nationwide caseload to 37,340.

