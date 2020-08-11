Nepal extends suspension of domestic, int’l flights

Kathmandu, Aug 11 (IANS) The Nepal government has decided to extend the suspension of domestic and international flights as well as public transport until August 31 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday’s decision came amid a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation since the nearly four-month long lockdown was lifted on July 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

On July 20, the Nepal’s cabinet had decided to resume domestic and international flights which have remained suspended since March 22, from August 17 along with the decision of lifting the lockdown.

Earlier, the Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation recommended continuing to suspend flights.

The government has also decided to enforce strict surveillance in the border areas and in Kathmandu Valley to monitor the human movement.

As of Tuesday, Nepal has reported a total of 23,310 coronavirus cases, with 79 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/