Nepal’s Finance Minister, Prakash Sharan Mahat, visited Ahmedabad on Tuesday and extended an invitation to Gujarati entrepreneurs and investors to explore business prospects in Nepal.

He highlighted the numerous opportunities available in the country and emphasised Nepal’s commitment to fostering stronger business and cultural relations with India, particularly with the Gujarati community.

“In the sector of education and healthcare, there is a lot of scope. Nepalis would pay anything to get a better education for their children. We have always tried to provide ease of business to other countries and we want to have better business and cultural relations with India and especially Gujaratis,” said Mahat.

He further discussed recent discussions with India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, regarding the simplification of payment gateways between the two countries.

“Recently we had a discussion with Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding easing the payment gateway between countries. It is surely under the process. To boost business relationships, we are keeping no investment bar for the IT sector; you can come with just a computer and work here!” Mahat explained.

Addressing concerns about political stability, Minister Mahat reassured the audience that Nepal is moving towards a more stable governance system.

“There have been instable governments in Nepal, but things are getting better. Moreover, irrespective of which government, everyone is in favor of India. Currently, the Marwadi community is huge in Nepal; they have set up several businesses and are here for years,” he emphasised.

The Finance Minister’s visit aimed to foster stronger economic ties between Nepal and Gujarat, recognising the potential benefits of mutual investment and cooperation.

Minister Mahat’s invitation to Gujarati entrepreneurs and investors reflects Nepal’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for business growth and enhancing bilateral relations.

An official said that as Nepal seeks to attract investment and strengthen its economic foundation, the visit of the finance minister of the Himalayan country serves a significant step in promoting business collaborations and highlighting the vast opportunities available in Nepal for the entrepreneurial community in Gujarat.

2023071841332