A splinter faction of the former rebellion Maoist party, which was underground for ‘armed struggle’ since 2014 agreed to join mainstream politics on Thursday.

Netra Bikram Chand aka Biplap who had been underground since 2014 and indulged in violent activities, hammered out a three point deal with the government of Nepal on Thursday morning and agreed to join in mainstream politics.

Chand used to be the deputy commander in Nepal Communist Party (Maoist) during the decade long civil war — 1996 to 2006 –in Nepal and was considered as trusted leader of Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda.

After Moaist decided to join the mainstream politics in 2006, Chand was sidelined inside the party and left the Maoist party in 2012 with other party leaders.

Chand, after having serious ideological differences, left the party in 2014 and formed his own party and started violent activities like killing people, bombing, arsenal, seeking ransom among others. Later in 2019, the present K.P. Oli government in Nepal had imposed sanctions against the outfit after one person died in a bomb blast in Kathmandu.

As per the agreement reached between the two sides, the Chanda-led CPN that was carrying out various violent activities have agreed to renounce their violent activities and pursue peaceful politics to advance its political objectives.

After successful rounds of informal talks, both sides had formed a four member talks team on Tuesday and held a series of talks in Kathmandu in order to reach an understanding.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two sides have agreed to publicise the details of the agreement reached amidst a special function to be held on Thursday 2 p.m. in the capital. The function will be addressed by Prime Minister K.P. Oli and CPN’s General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand aka Biplap. Biplap will be public almost after six years since he had gone underground.

According to a joint press statement issued by both sides, the NCP has agreed to resolve all its political demands through negotiations and carry out all its political activities in a peaceful manner. The agreement also includes lifting a ban imposed against CPN, releasing all prisoners and scrap cases filed against CPN leaders and cadres. Over 2,000 carders of the Chand-led faction are facing different kinds of cases in court and some are in jail.

–IANS

ag/rs