Nepal MP takes off clothes in House after not being allowed to speak

An Independent MP in Nepal, Amresh Kumar Singh, on Monday took off his shirt and vest in the House in protest against not being given time to speak.

Singh, a former Nepali Congress leader, contested the elections last year as an Independent candidate from Sarlahi after the Nepali Congress did not give him a ticket.

Singh, who had done Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University in the Indian capital of Delhi, took off his clothes after Devraj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) did not allow him to speak.

Ghimire warned him that “action would be taken if he did not behave politely in the HoR meeting.

“I am ready to become a martyr for speaking against corruption,” said Singh before taking off his clothes.

Ghimire asked him to take care of “parliamentary dignity and decorum”.

Singh, however, refused to listen to any of the requests by the Speaker and began taking off his clothes.

Reacting to this, some lawmakers have demanded a medical test of Singh, who left the House after the episode.

This was the first-ever such incident to have happened in the history of Nepal’s Parliament.

