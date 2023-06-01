INDIASOUTH ASIA

Nepal occupies spl place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said Nepal occupies a very special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, adding India’s relationship with Nepal is unique and characterised by open borders and civilisational ties.

The Foreign Secretary said this while briefing the reporters regarding the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepal counterpart, Pushpa Kumar Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

“Our relationship with Nepal is unique and characterised by open borders and civilisational ties that are anchored in our shared cultural and religious traditions, manifesting strong people-to-people linkages including kinship,” Kwatra said.

The foreign secretary further said that the talks between the two Prime Ministers characterised the traditional warmth and cordiality between both the two nations.

“The two leaders engaged in fairly comprehensive and constructive and future-oriented discussions directed toward taking the India-Nepal bilateral relationship forward in a manner that is constructive, progressive and beneficial for both our societies,” he added further.

This is Dahal’s first foreign visit since he assumed office in December last year. He is on an official visit to India from May 31 till June 3. This is his fourth visit to India.

Kwatra further said that the discussions and outcomes covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including political, economic, trade, energy, connectivity, infrastructure cooperation and also development partnership.

He clarified that the Agniveer issue was not discussed during Modi’s meeting with Prachanda. Kwatra said this in response to a question about Gurkhas not joining the Agniveer scheme.

20230601-184402

