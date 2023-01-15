SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal plane crash: 68 bodies recovered; 12 identified (2nd Ld)

A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far by the rescuers from the debris of the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday, officials said.

An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that took off for Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed at Nayagaun at around 10.30 a.m., killing all 72 people — 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, according to Yeti Airlines.

Among the passengers were three infants, three children and 62 adults.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the deceased passengers included 53 Nepali citizens, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, one Australian, among others.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu said the search of the remaining four bodies was underway at the site of the crash.

Of the 68 bodies which got charred by the fire, 12 have been identified.

After identifying the bodies, the process of handing them over to their family will begin, officials said.

According to Kaski Police Chief Superintendent Ajay KC, the bodies of 64 victims have been taken to the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences in the city of Pokhara.

Four Armed Police Force personnel have deployed in the cliff of Seti River to find the bodies of four others.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the Cabinet held on Sunday, following the accident, has announced a public holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the loss of lives in the crash.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called an emergency meeting.

The Cabinet meeting has formed a five-member probe committee under Nagendra Ghimire, former secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, to investigate the accident.

The government has also directed that every domestic airline’s aircraft undergo rigorous inspections before taking a flight.

