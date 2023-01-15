SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among 72 onboard, 30 bodies recovered (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Five Indian nationals were onboard the plane that crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday, and at least 30 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to the airport authorities, of the 72 passengers onboard including the crew members, 53 were Nepali citizens and five were Indian, four were Russian, two South Korean, one Irish, one each from Argentina, Australia and France.

The airport authorities said that they are still looking for survivors.

Chief District Officer, Tek Bahadur KC of Kaski district confirmed that dead bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

An ATR 72 aircraft that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

20230115-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One week in office, Nepal PM fails to expand his Cabinet

    ‘Turkey won’t send additional troops to secure Kabul airport’

    Taliban accuse US of intentionally destroying equipment

    Pakistan expands drug abuse network in PoK