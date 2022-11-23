SOUTH ASIA

Nepal PM Deuba wins for record 7th time

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also the President of Nepali Congress, has won a record seventh time in the parliamentary election held earlier this week.

Sunday’s polls were the second parliamentary elections after Nepal promulgated the new constitution in 2015 that enshrined the Himalayan nation as a federal, secular and republic country.

As per the Election Commission, Deuba has been re-elected from Dadeldhura defeating the independent candidate, Sagar Dhakal.

An Oxford University graduate, Dhakal threw his hat against Deuba to unseat him saying that time has come to rule by youth and new breeds.

Deuba secured 25,534 votes to secure the lone Dadeldhura seat, while Dhakal won 13,042.

The 76-year-old premier was earlier elected a House of Representatives member from the same constituency in the 2017 general elections.

He has been winning the parliamentary elections from Dadeldhura since 1991 and remain undefeated for record seven times.

20221123-113601

