Nepal PM elected parliamentary party leader

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected the parliamentary leader of the party.

Deuba is widely seen as next Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation from the ruling coalition. But he is also challenged by Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda.

In an election held on Wednesday to elect the parliamentary party leader, Deuba secured 64 votes to claim the victory.

Party general secretary Gagan Thapa who had staked claim at the post was able to garner 25 votes.

The party’s 89 newly-elected lawmakers voted in the election for parliamentary party leader.

With the win, Deuba will be the party’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the new government.

