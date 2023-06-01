Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, who is currently on a four-day visit to India, on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan in a statement said President Murmu welcomed Prachanda and congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal.

She said that in view of his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights.

She expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries.

The President noted that India-Nepal bilateral cooperation has gone from strength to strength in recent years and even during the Coronavirus pandemic, trade relations between the two nations were maintained.

Murmu said that Nepal is a priority for India and added that India looks forward to furthering the development partnership between the two nations, which includes early completion of important projects.

The President said that the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides and emphasised the need for reviving the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people to people contact and tourism.

Prachanda also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

