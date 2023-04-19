Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel was on Wednesday airlifted to India for treatment, his Office said.

According to the Office, the 78-year-old President who took office on March 13 will undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu after complaining of shortness of breath.

This is the second time this month that Paudel has been hospitalised.

Last week, he was admitted in a hospital after experiencing gastritis problems.

