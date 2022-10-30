SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal sends diplomatic note to India over death of a boy

NewsWire
The Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday sent a diplomatic note to India

regarding the death of a nine-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a stone that flew in a blast carried out for the widening of the Tavaghat-Lipulek road by India across the Mahakali river in western Nepal.

The Nepal’s Ministry asked the Indian government to take precautions before carrying out infrastructure work along the border, thereby preventing similar untoward incidents in the near future.

The ministry also asked the Indian government to coordinate with the local administration of Nepal while carrying out similar development activities across the border.

As the Indian authorities undertook the explosion without informing the Nepali side, Pawan Mahara of the Vyas Dumling, Vyas Rural Municipality-2, was killed on the spot on Friday while walking on the other side of the border in the Nepali territory.

While admitting the mistake, the Indian construction company Garg and Garg has agreed to provide one million Indian rupees as compensation to the victim’s family.

On Friday the local administration of Darchula district took up the matter with District Magistrate of Pithoragarh district of India.

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic note was sent to the Indian government through Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the Foreign Ministry to take up the matter with New Delhi so that such incident could be avoided in the past.

On Saturday, the victim’s family and local representatives held a meeting at the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pithoragargh, with Indian officials and contractors responsible for the road-widening.

As per the international practice, while detonating an explosive device or performing other kinds of restrictive works, one side should inform the other and restrict the mobility of vehicles and people.

Pawan was fatally hit in the head while his sister, Sarina, was injured and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Darchula, according to Dirgha Raj Upadhyay, chief district officer of Darchula.

The land on the Nepali side of the river where India is building the road is at lower elevation, adding to the risk for Nepalis during an explosion.

20221030-163402

