SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal to lift ban on import of vehicles, liquor products

NewsWire
0
0

Nepal’s cabinet has decided to lift an eight-month-long ban on the import of some vehicles, liquor products and expensive mobile sets from December 16, a cabinet minister said.

Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj, Minister for Youth and Sports, told Xinhua on Tuesday that a decision to lift the ban was made by the cabinet.

The ban was first imposed in April this year amid depleting foreign exchange reserves over surging imports, targeting luxuries, including tobacco, diamonds as well as some vehicles, liquor products and expensive smartphones, Xinhua news agency reported.

In late August, the government relaxed the ban, barring only the entry of targeted vehicles, expensive mobile sets and liquor products till October 13, and the ban was extended later till mid-December.

The business community in Nepal has been demanding an end to the import ban, citing business losses and the move’s failure to stop the decline in forex reserves.

The Nepali government is also under pressure to increase its revenue as the ban means reduced tariffs.

According to the Department of Customs, Nepal’s total imports during the first four months of the current 2022-23 fiscal year starting in mid-July dipped by 18 per cent to 532.69 billion Nepali rupees (about $4 billion).

20221207-074005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Possibility of Pak internal groups targeting Hafiz Saeed can’t be ruled...

    2 police personnel shot dead in Pak

    Can the son of the ‘Lion of Panjshir’ rise to shape...

    Most Americans killed in Kabul airport attack were ‘9/11 babies’