INDIA

Nepalese arrested in Goa for possessing narcotics

NewsWire
0
0

A 57-year-old Nepal citizen has been arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly possessing 930 grams of narcotics substance – ‘charas’ valued at Rs 3.72 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (Crime branch) Nidhin Valsan informed that the accused person is identified as Datta Bahadur Nath, a native of Dang Ghorai, Dharma Nepal.

“Upon specific information, the Crime Branch team lead by Police Inspector Laxi Amonkar and staff conducted a narcotic raid on Monday at open parking place at Arambol in Pernem- North Goa and caught Datta Bahadur Nath red-handed with contraband charas weighing 930 grams, all worth Rs 3,72,000,” he said.

Police are further investigating the case.

20230307-120203

