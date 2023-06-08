During a raid, Goa Police rescued two Nepalese girls from a prostitution racket and arrested three people in connection.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said that a Crime Branch team led by Inspector Laxi Amonkar conducted the Immoral Traffic Prevention raid on Wednesday at a hotel in Bardez.

The three arrested have been identified as Lal Vishan Das Sarai (37) from Ahmedabad, Suraj Dharmaraj Sharma (25) from Assam and Vishal Kumar (21) from Kannauj.

“They were supplying the girls to customers for the purpose of prostitution in the vicinity of public place and the accused person were found living on the earnings earned through the racket,” senior police said.

