The ruling Nepali Congress led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has emerged as the largest party after winning 57 seats of the 165 in the House of Representatives, as per the latest vote count update on Monday.

The update revealed that the CPN-UML secured 44 seats followed by CPN (Maoist Centre) with 18.

Nepali Congress had contested 91 out of the 165 seats under the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) due to the alliance with other parties.

Similarly, the ruling party has secured the second position under the proportional vote count after the UML.

The final result under the FPTP was announced on Monday morning while vote counting under proportional representation is in the last stage, said Election Commission.

With no party securing the majority seats in the elections, there will be a hung parliament for the next house session for five years and more than two political parties need to come together to form the government.

But if traditional forces and established forces like the Nepali Congress and CPNUML come together, no third party will require to form the government.

Deuba is the President of the Nepali Congress, while former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is the Chairman of the CPNUML.

Similarly, CPN (Unified Socialist) got 10 seats, while the Rastriya Swatantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party got seven seats each, according to the Election Commission of Nepal.

Led by a popular television host, Rabi Lammichane, the Rastriya Swatantra Party which was registered only in June this year, has surprised many in this election.

The party has challenged the bastion of the old and established parties like Nepali Congress, CPNUML, and CPN (Maoist Center). The Rastriya Swatantra Party is likely to win over 14 seats under the proportional representation whose results are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Janata Samajwadi Party got seven seats and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party secured four, Nagarik Unmukti Party in 2, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Janamat Party in one each.

Likewise, five independent candidates have been elected to House of Representatives under the FPTP, the Commission said.

As election results are at the final stage, both Nepali Congress and UML are bracing towards forming the new government and it is likely that the current coalition led by the Nepali Congress which is supported by the CPN (Maoist Center) and, CPN (Unified Socialist) will form the next government.

