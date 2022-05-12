LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepali female climber summits Mt. Qomolangma for record 10th time

NewsWire
0
3

A Nepali female climber scaled the world’s tallest Mt. Qomolangma for the 10th time on Thursday, a record for a female mountaineer.

Lhakpa Sherpa, 48, reached the top of the 8848.86-metre-high Mt. Qomolangma from the Nepali side at 6:30 a.m, Khim Lal Gautam, a Nepali government liaison officer, told Xinhua news agency.

It is her second summit of the peak that straddles Nepal and China from the Nepali side. She completed the other feats from the Chinese side, according to Mingma Gelu Sherpa, Chief of the Seven Summit Club, which organised the expedition, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It’s a pleasure to see a Nepali woman making history,” he told Xinhua.

“It has conveyed the message of women’s empowerment.”

Taking advantage of the good weather, nearly 150 climbers scaled Mt. Qomolangma on Thursday morning, according to Gautam.

20220512-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudha Reddy, the Indian face to look out for at iconic...

    Dipannita Sharma on ‘Raat Baaki Hai’ shoot in Rajasthan

    Divyanka Tripathi shares glimpse of Cape Town from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’...

    Guterres warns of ‘5-alarm fire’ threatening humanity, calls for restoring humanism