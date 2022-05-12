A Nepali female climber scaled the world’s tallest Mt. Qomolangma for the 10th time on Thursday, a record for a female mountaineer.

Lhakpa Sherpa, 48, reached the top of the 8848.86-metre-high Mt. Qomolangma from the Nepali side at 6:30 a.m, Khim Lal Gautam, a Nepali government liaison officer, told Xinhua news agency.

It is her second summit of the peak that straddles Nepal and China from the Nepali side. She completed the other feats from the Chinese side, according to Mingma Gelu Sherpa, Chief of the Seven Summit Club, which organised the expedition, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It’s a pleasure to see a Nepali woman making history,” he told Xinhua.

“It has conveyed the message of women’s empowerment.”

Taking advantage of the good weather, nearly 150 climbers scaled Mt. Qomolangma on Thursday morning, according to Gautam.

20220512-132003