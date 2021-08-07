Nepals Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 10,000 since the Himalayan nation registered its first virus-related fatality on May 14, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll presently stood at 10,019.

Two-thirds of the new deaths were reported during the second wave of the pandemic or after April/May, date from the Ministry revealed.

In the last 24 hours, Nepal also Treported 2,430 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide infection tally to 710,509.

Similarly active cases of coronavirus across the country have reached 34,942. Out of them, 31,427 are in home isolation and 3,515 undergoing treatment at institutional isolation.

A total of 732 patients are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Units, while 158 others are under ventilator support, the Health Ministry said, adding 356 are currently quarantined.

The Nepal Army, which largely manages the dead bodies of those who died from Covid, has reported a slightly higher figure than the one provided by the Ministry.

Until April 5, which is considered the first wave, Nepal reported only 3,014 Covid deaths. But in last five months after second wave of Covid began, Nepal reported over two-third deaths or over 7,000 deaths.

Health experts have criticised the way the government has handled the pandemic.

Alhough Nepal has been imposing several restrictions, prohibitory orders and lockdowns, the emergence of new cases have continued due to flouting of the rules.

After the second wave has exhausted Nepal’s health sector, the government has started aggressive immunization campaigns against the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 4,403,021 people, or 14.6 per cent of the population, have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 2,208,055, or 7.3 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.

Nepal has received vaccines from India, China, the US, Japan, Bhutan and through the COVAX facilities.

–IANS

giri/ksk/