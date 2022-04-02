HEALTHINDIA

Nepal's First Lady Arzu Rana Deuba visits AIIMS

Arzu Rana Deuba, wife of the visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and the Chairperson of Safe Motherhood Network Federation Nepal, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here on Saturday.

She was accompanied by a Nepalese delegation comprising Prakash Bahadur Deuba, Personal Secretary of Prime Minister, Ram Padarath Bichha, Health Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Shail Rupakheti, Personal Physician of the Prime Minister, and Council of Ministers and Revati Paudel, Deputy Chief of Protocol, to the AIIMS.

A presentation was made on advances in reproductive health research, gynaecology and obstetrics and mother and child health in India.

Neena Khanna, Dean Academics and Head of Department, Dermatology at AIIMS, led the Indian side with senior AIIMS experts including AIIMS Medical Superintendent DK Sharma, head, gynecology Neerja Bhatla, additional medical superintendent, AIIMS mother and child block Anup Daga, gynecology department faculty Garima Kachhawa and head, media protocol division Aarti Vij.

An interactive session on women health services was held at AIIMS.

Arzu was appreciative of the work being done by AIIMS and was keen on collaboration with AIIMS in terms of manpower training and technical support that could be a great asset to Nepal’s Safe Motherhood programme.

