SOUTH ASIA

Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt. Everest for record 27th time

NewsWire
0
0

Nepals legendary climber, Kami Rita Sherpa, has summited Mt. Everest for a record 27th time.

The 53-year-old broke his own record of climbing the world’s highest peak for the 26th time.

Kami Rita scaled the 8,848.86-metre mountain on Wednesday morning, his expedition organiser Seven Summit Treks said.

“This morning at 8.30 a.m., Kami Rita successfully summited Mt. Everest for an incredible 27th time,” said Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks.

On May 14, Pasang Dawa Sherpa reached the summit of the world’s highest peak for 26th time, equalising with Kami Rita.

Kami Rita, who is working as a Senior Climbing Guide at Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd, had scaled the Mt Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994.

Between 1994 to 2023, he has now scaled the peak 27 times.

Besides Everest, he has also climbed the K2 and Lhotse (one time each); Manaslu (thrice); and Cho Oyu (eight).

He holds the record for ‘Most climbs over 8,000m’.

His mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an expedition to Everest as a support staff member.

Similarly, British mountain guide Kenton Cool has broken his own record as he stood on top of Everest for a record 17 times.

He has the most summits of the Everest by any foreign climber.

This year, Nepal’s Department of Tourism has issued permits to 478 fee-paying individuals, the highest permits issuance on record, to climb the Everest.

20230517-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bilawal Bhutto decries ‘national obsession’ over Army chief appointment

    China lauds Pakistan’s recent positive interactions with India

    Ashraf takes oath as Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly

    Pakistan likely to pay for Russian crude in Chinese currency