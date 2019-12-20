Nepal’s mountain guides demand social security

Kathmandu, Dec 29 (IANS) Nepali mountain guides have demanded the government for social security for them, as they are the backbone of the Himalayan nation climbing industry.

President of Nepal National Mountain Guide Association (NNMGA) Ang Norbu Sherpa said on Sunday that mountain guides are often low-paid and there is no guarantee of social security, reports The Himalayan Times.

“The guides always risk their lives to support the expedition members on different mountains so their contribution to the climbing industry must be honoured,” he said.

Mountain guides worked for the welfare and safety of climbing members but the concerned stakeholders have not increased their investment in them, Sherpa added.

On the occasion of the 14th National Mountain Guide Day on Sunday, the NNMGA here also awarded certificates to five new mountain guides and four aspirant guides.

The NNMGA has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal Mountaineering Association for five years to jointly conduct mountain and aspirant guides training courses.

Aspirant Guide Course, which consists of three components spread over a span of 10 months, incorporates a total of 47 training days. It is the first step to pursue advanced International Mountain Guide – IFMGA.

The NNMGA had launched aspirant guide training in 2007 while the first batch of international mountain guide graduated in 2009.

–IANS

ksk/