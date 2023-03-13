Newly-elected President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Poudel, was sworn in to start his five-year term.

Poudel was administered the oath of office and secrecy by acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki at the Office of the President. He succeeded Bidya Devi Bhandri.

Poudel, 78, won the presidential vote on March 9 as the candidate of eight ruling parties, becoming the third President of Nepal, which became a republic in 2008, Xinhua news agency reported.

The presidential vote involved members of the House of Representatives, the National Assembly and the seven provincial assemblies.

