SOUTH ASIA

Nepal’s Pokhara Int’l Airport comes into operation

NewsWire
0
0

The newly-built Pokhara Regional International Airport, the third international airport in Nepal, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at a special ceremony.

A Buddha Air flight carrying Dahal was saluted with water cannon when it landed at the new airport on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“With this airport, Pokhara has become the centre of connectivity with many countries,” Prachanda said at the inauguration ceremony which attracted hundreds of thousands of audience.

Pokhara is a popular tourist destination in central Nepal.

“Nobody will dispute the contribution of Pokhara International Airport to the economic development of the district, the metropolitan city and the whole nation, because of the enhanced connectivity established by this airport,” Prachanda said.

Buddha Air, Shree Airlines, Yeti Airlines, and Guna Air have started conducting daily flights to and from the newly-built international airport.

Meanwhile, Himalaya Airlines performed a successful demonstration flight at the airport, becoming the first airline to land Airbus A320-214 in Pokhara.

The China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd was entrusted with the contract to build PRIA as a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative cooperation in May 2014.

Construction work of the airport started in July 2017 at an estimated cost of 22 billion NPR.

20230102-093204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-Nepal extending horizons towards a strengthened partnership

    Pak to object on 2 Indian hydroelectric plant

    Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti shine as India defeat Thailand by...

    Deuba lays foundation of old-age home in Varanasi