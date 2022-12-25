SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal’s ruling alliance breaks down

NewsWire
0
0

In a dramatic turnaround, Nepal’s ruling coalition broke down after Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center) failed to reach a power sharing agreement on who will be the prime minister in the first phase.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba who is also the incumbent prime minister and chairman of the CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ were the frontrunners for the post of prime minister.

After Nepali Congress refused to accept Prachanda as prime minister, Prachanda announced the breaking down of the alliance and reached to meet KP Sharma Oli, the chairman of the CPN-UML. Oli later hosted Prachanda at his residence.

Oli also called the meeting of other parties in order to form the new government probably under the leadership of Prachanda by this evening. Since no political party has received the majority in the November 20 elections, any party that will lead the new government needs the support of two or more than two political parties.

We tried to save the alliance but we couldn’t, senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel said following the failure of talks between Deuba and Prachanda, we are left with empty hands now. If Prachanda becomes the prime minister, Nepali Congress is unlikely to get any major posts like President, Vice President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and provincial governments in all seven provinces.

Not only UML and Maoist Center are coming together, other small political parties like Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janamat Party, Janata Samajdai Party will extend support to Prachanda-led government. As of now, four political parties have supported Prachanda’s bid. If UML agrees to support Prachanda as next prime minister, probably they will stake claim for the government formation by Sunday evening.

20221225-154604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kabul airport suspends operations till further notice

    Maldives boosts anti-pandemic measures in prisons

    IS operative killed, another detained in Afghanistan

    BBC under fire after shutting down scholar for saying Pak supports...