SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal’s ruling alliance wins majority of seats in 4 of 7 provinces

NewsWire
0
0

Nepal’s ruling alliance has won a majority of seats in four of the seven provinces, as the Election Commission announced the results for the provincial Assembly polls.

The results of the provincial Assembly polls were announced on Wednesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

No single party has commanded a majority in all the seven provincial assemblies, as is the case for the House of Representatives of the parliament.

The four ruling parties – the Nepali Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) and the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party — are in the majority in the provinces of Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim, along with the Rastriya Janamorcha, which formed an electoral alliance with the ruling parties in the general election.

The main opposition alliance, led by the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) (CPN-UML), has failed to command a majority in any provincial assembly.

As shown by the election results, the Nepali Congress has bagged 176 seats in the seven provincial assemblies, while the CPN-UML comes second with 161 seats. The two parties have also emerged as the first and second largest in the lower house.

The Nepalis went to the polls on November 20 to select 275 representatives to the House of Representatives and 550 members to the seven provincial assemblies.

The ruling alliance has secured 136 seats in the lower house, two seats shy of a majority needed to form a new government on its own, and the major parties have been discussing the formation of a new federal government.

20221208-034404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak rejects India’s concerns about Sikh pilgrims

    SL Muslim women allowed to get married under regular law

    ‘Pak encouraged Kashmir-centric terrorists to join Islamic State-Khorasan’

    Two infiltration bids foiled in J&K’s Naushera sector in 48 hours:...