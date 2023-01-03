INDIA

NER trains to have special space for pets

The North Eastern Railway (NER) authorities have reportedly given a nod to a proposed design for separate spaces for pet dogs belonging to the passengers.

NER chief public relation officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said power cars of trains would be remodelled to make space for cages for dogs of passengers.

During the journey, pets will be under the observation of guards, but their owners will have to make food and other arrangements for the animals, the official said.

While the provision to travel with pets was till now available for people travelling in full AC coaches on the reservation of the whole compartment, the new facility is expected to make travelling with pets more economical.

According to officials, the North Eastern Railway (NER) workshop has initiated works to make such a space for dogs.

The CPRO said the service would be provided on demand.

