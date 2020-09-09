NestGuard plans more health care equipment, aims to ramp up production

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Teqmed Scientific-led startup NestGuard plans to come up with a host of innovative medical and health care equipment amid the pandemic.

Last month, Delhi-based NestGuard had launched its disinfectant equipment. According to founder of Teqmed Scientific, Naveen Khanna, the startup aims to sell 2,000 units a month and it can also enhance its production capacity to 10,000-12,000 units a month.

He said that the upcoming products of the company would include more medical equipment and devices for safety and protection.

On the first product launched by the company, he said that the startup has received “reasonably good response in the B2B (business-to-business) segment”. It is also available on major e-commerce platforms he noted.

On the fund raising plans of the startup, Khanna said that till now, it is “bootstrapped and as if now we have no plans to raise any funds”.

“But yes, in future if any investor would like to associate with us. They are most welcome,” he added.

