The office of the Netaji Research Bureau at Netaji Bhawan on Elgin Road in South Kolkata, which is the ancestral residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, continues to be a treasure trove of untold stories.

Some of these stories are quite fascinating. Take for example the German-make Wanderer car through which Netaji made his great escape from this iconic building in the wee hours of January 16, 1941, with his nephew Sisir Kumar Bose in the driver’s seat.

The car became famous, but very few are aware that this vehicle was not the first choice of Netaji to escape in at a time he was under house arrest with British spies constantly monitoring his activities in and around his house.

As per the records of the Netaji Research Bureau archive, both Netaji and his nephew were confused over the choice between the German-make Wanderer and the US-made Studebaker President, the second-generation model manufactured by the Studebaker Corporation of South Bend, Indiana (US).

Netaji’s initial preference was for the Studebaker President. However, it was Sisir Kumar Bose who was in two minds about that choice. Though for a long journey the Studebaker President with its seating comfort and stronger structure would have got preference over the Wanderer, but both had to keep in mind the secrecy aspect.

That is where the Wanderer, with its lesser popularity in those days compared to the Studebaker President, became the final choice. An extra cautious Sisir Kumar Bose even made a trial run in it from Kolkata to Burdwan and back in December 1940.

According to the historian Raktima Dutta, “Even during the escape Netaji showed his intelligence to hoodwink the British police spies who were keeping a constant watch on his residence. After both had entered the vehicle, with Sisir Bose in the driver’s seat and Netaji in the rear seat, Netaji deliberately did not shut the rear left door beside which he was seated immediately after getting into the car. This made the guards at his residence think that only one person was travelling in the car, as they only heard the sound of the door beside the driver’s seat being shut. Many such untold stories are archived in the records of Netaji Research Bureau,” she said.

Another important record in the archives of Netaji Research Bureau is regarding Netaji’s observations or rather strongly worded criticism of Mahatma Gandhi’s decision to withdraw the non-cooperation movement at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on February 12, 2022. This followed the Chauri Chaura incident on February 2, 2022, where 22 constables of the British police were killed by a group of angry non-cooperation movement activists in retaliation for police firing.

Although following the decision at the Bardoli meeting the Congress withdrew the non-cooperation movement with effect from February 25, 2022, Netaji could not accept the decision and minced no words in slamming it as hasty and incorrect, all of which are archived at the Netaji Research Bureau.

In Netaji’s words he failed to understand why the Mahatma used that isolated incident of Chauri Chaura to strangulate the nationwide movement against British rule.

Netaji also expressed displeasure that the Mahatma took the decision when the entire country was bubbling with the spirit of the freedom movement. The Father of the Nation did not even bother to discuss the issue with the regional leadership of the Congress.

According to him, the decision to withdraw the non-cooperation movement was nothing less than a disaster since it was done at a time when the public support for the movement was at its zenith.

Historian AK Das pointed out that the decision to withdraw the movement probably prompted one of the rare occasions when Netaji and Jawaharlal Nehru thought and spoke on the same lines.

According to Das, Nehru was behind bars when the decision to withdraw the movement was taken. Pandit Nehru too described the decision as hasty and incorrect and that too at a time when public enthusiasm for the freedom movement was at its peak.

