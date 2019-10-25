Netanyahu congratulates Trump on killing IS leader

Tel Aviv, Oct 27 (IANS) Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US President Donald Trump over US finding and killing IS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday night, saying it showed the free world’s resolve to fight terror.

“I want to congratulate President @RealDonaldTrump on the impressive achievement, an operation that led to the death of the Daash leader Al Baghdadi,” Netanyahu said in a tweet.

“This reflects the united resolve of the free countries led by the United States to fight the forces of terror, the terror organizations and the terrorist states. This is an important milestone, but it’s part of a longer battle which me (sic) must win,” he said, in a subsequent tweet.

In a special address from the White House on Sunday, Trump announced that the feared terrorist leader, died like a coward, “whimpering and crying” when cornered in a dead-end tunnel by United States Special Forces in Syria’s Idlib.

