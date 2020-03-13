Netanyahu, Gantz agree to start negotiations on unity govt

Jerusalem, March 16 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, centrist Benny Gantz, have agreed to launch talks on possible unity government amidst post-elections deadlock.

A joint statement issued by Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and Gantz’ centrist Blue and White party on Sunday said the negotiating teams of both parties would meet “as soon as possible”, reports Xinhua news agency.

They also thanked President Reuven Rivlin, who summoned them on Sunday evening for “an urgent conversation” in an attempt to solve the year-long political stalemate.

Earlier on Sunday, Rivlin consulted with leaders of all parties elected in the parliamentary elections on March 2.

His office said that he will formally task Gantz with trying to form a coalition government after the latter was endorsed by parties representing 61 lawmakers, while Netanyahu by 58.

Gantz will have a month to try to form a coalition government.

If he fails, Rivlin could designate Netanyahu with the task.

The election results on March 2 led to another de facto political deadlock like two previous inconclusive rounds of votes in 2019.

–IANS

ksk/