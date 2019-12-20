Netanyahu, Putin discuss regional security

Jerusalem, Dec 27 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed security issues related to Iran and Syria on Thursday, Israeli officials said.

In a phone call, the two talked about the Iranian presence in Syria, Israel’s northern neighbour, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, Xinhua reported.

Netanyahu also asked Putin to act for the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia for drugs found in her luggage during transit through a Moscow airport.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in an ongoing shadow war in Syria, with Israel carrying out air strikes in Syria against Iranian targets and weapons convoy to Hezbollah.

–IANS

vin