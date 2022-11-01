SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix acquires ‘Spry Fox’ to expand in-house games studio

Netflix has acquired cozy game developer ‘Spry Fox’ to expand its in-house games studio.

Spry Fox has joined the streaming platform to become its sixth in-house games studio, Netflix said in a blogpost.

“Our goal is to create a place where creative people could make original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them,” said Daniel Cook, co-founder of Spry Fox.

According to Netflix, Spry Fox’s approach to game development and success will help to accelerate the creative development in another genre and will add more games to the growing variety of the platform’s games catalog.

“Our games journey has only just begun, but I’m proud of the foundational work we’ve been doing to build out our in-house creative capacity so that we can deliver the best possible games experience –including no advertisements and no in-app purchases–to our members as part of their membership,” the company said.

Recently, Netflix had announced the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to prevent password sharing

The “much requested” feature allowed users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership, it said.

