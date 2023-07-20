INDIA

Netflix adds 5.9 mn paid subscribers in Q2, revenue at $8.2 bn

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming giant Netflix added 5.9 million subscribers globally in the second quarter (Q2), with the US and Canada making up 1.17 million new members in the April-June period.

In May, the company launched paid sharing in more than 100 countries, representing more than 80 per cent of its revenue base.

“Revenue in each region is now higher than pre-launch, with sign-ups already exceeding cancellations. Paid net additions were 5.9 million in Q2,” Netflix said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that its password-sharing crackdown is working.

The revenue was $8.2 billion (3 per cent increase year-on-year) and operating profit was $1.8 billion in the second quarter.

“We expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of 2023 as we start to see the full benefits of paid sharing plus continued steady growth in our ad-supported plan,” said Netflix.

For Q3, the company forecasts revenue of $8.5 billion, up 7 per cent year over year.

“We anticipate Q3 paid net adds will be similar to Q2 paid net additions,” it added.

Netflix said it is working to improve its monetisation through initiatives like paid sharing and advertising.

“Beginning today, we’ll start to address account sharing between households in almost all of our remaining countries.

“In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity,” the company elaborated.

2023072042193

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Renaming of AP’s Konaseema district exposes caste faultlines

    Over 24,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra on 14th day

    Woman held at IGI with gold valued at Rs 33 lakh

    Bihar: Aurangabad students excel in Class 10 board exams