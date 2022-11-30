SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix adds new mobile games to its catalogue

NewsWire
0
0

Netflix has added three new mobile games to its catalogue — ‘Three Kingdoms’ from Devolver Digital, ‘Cats & Soup’ from Neowiz and ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’ from Rogue Games.

The mobile games catalogue comes included with Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases.

Users can find the following games and more in the Netflix mobile app on their Android or iOS devices.

The ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’ is a relentlessly cute rhythm game from Rogue Games that have up to three players dance down the street while collecting coins and thwarting the fun-hating Kuromi, according to the company.

Another title, Neowiz’s ‘Cats & Soup’ is a game that will task users with helping cats make soup for their customers.

Players will have to collect new recipes and hearts from their kitty companions by feeding them the fish they catch while the cats work.

‘Three Kingdoms’ by Devolver is a card battler that has you waging war and politics at the end of China’s Han dynasty.

Players will encounter the many factions, wars and heroes of the saga as they swipe through to make high-stakes decisions, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power and more, said the company.

20221130-150803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CureVac’s mRNA Covid vax just 47% effective

    Over 7 in 10 cybersecurity responders in India face extreme mental...

    Twitter appoints Elon Musk to its board of directors

    Netflix frontrunner to acquire streaming rival Roku: Report