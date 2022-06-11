Popular streaming service Netflix has announced new games for its gaming service that are tied to some of its popular TV shows like ‘The Queens Gambit,’ ‘Shadow and Bone,’ ‘Too Hot To Handle’ and ‘Money Heist’.

Netflix currently offers 22 games and plans to have 50 titles by the end of this year.

At the ‘Geeked Week’ event this week, the company unveiled first looks about upcoming games, ranging from games-inspired series like The Cuphead Show! and Sonic Prime to a long list of new mobile games.

“It will double our current catalog to approximately 50 titles by the end of 2022. Get ready to step into the world of your favourite Netflix series and films with games such as La Casa de Papel and The Queen’s Gambit Chess,” the company said on Friday.

‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ is a role-playing video game that is being adapted as an animated series at Netflix.

‘Shadow and Bone: Destinies’ is a new single-player mobile game based on the fan-favourite series.

‘La Casa De Papel’ is a single-player action-adventure game based on the hit series ‘Money Heist’, in which players crack safes, pick locks and help rob a casino in Monaco — all to help an old friend of the Professor’s.

‘The Queen’s Gambit Chess’ is “the ultimate game of chess”.

The game, lets you take lessons, play puzzles and matches, and compete against online competitors or familiar faces from the award-winning limited series, said Netflix.

Netflix recently acquired Finland-based Next Games, developer of hugely popular Stranger Things and Walking Dead games, for $72 million as the streaming giant aims to build out gaming content for its users.

Netflix, which has nearly 221.6 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, in September last year announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio.

