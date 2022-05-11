Netflix released the promo for the second season of ‘Indian Matchmaking. The streamer giant shared a glimpse of the first season of the matchmaking reality show to announce the return of the matchmaker expert, Seema Taparia.

The show’s first season was most watched, but not necessarily by fans. The viewers were equal parts entertained and appalled by the arranging of potential marriages in the rich and well-to-do NRIs.

The announcement of the second season received mixed responses on Instagram. Netflix announced Season 2 of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ with the caption, “It’s wedding season and Seema Aunty is back (ring emoji). Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook.”

The accompanying video shows matchmaker Seema Taparia enlightens viewers on the concept of arranged marriages but the big highlight of the video is Seema talking up a potential suitor by saying that he has “nice sense of humour” but the potential bride responds to that by saying, “I hate comedy.”

Reacting to the announcement video, one Instagram user wrote, “Season one was so bad but I know I’ll end up watching season two.” Another user chimed in with a similar thought and said, “I’m going to hate watch this for sure.”

Some viewers criticised Netflix for allowing a second season. One aggrieved user wrote, “They cancel Julie and the phantoms but renew this s**t.” Some users commented, saying, “Don’t come back please.” While another viewer, hilariously suggested that, “This should come with a trigger warning.”

‘Indian Matchmaking’ was a show that plenty of viewers ‘hate-watched’ the first time. So many were of the opinion that “the show was so bad it was good”. Surprisingly the show went on to receive a nomination for the ‘Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program’ during the 73rd Emmy Awards. But none of the participants on the show found a match.

Speaking about this, in a conversation with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Seema Taparia said, “This was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly.”