Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ VR game, arriving winter 2023

Streaming platform Netflix has officially announced the release of the ‘Stranger Things’ VR game that will arrive on major VR platforms in the winter of 2023.

The announcement came on Stranger Things Day 2022, which was celebrated on Sunday.

The game is a psychological horror/action game, which will be developed by Tender Claws (an art and games studio).

The gaming studio also shared the news on its official Twitter handle, saying, “Tender Claws is pleased to announce our latest project ‘Stranger Things VR’ coming late 2023.”

Netflix also released the teaser of the game on Youtube.

“Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR,” the video description reads.

“Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins,” it added.

Tender Claws had previously developed the VR games ‘Virtual Virtual Reality’ and ‘Virtual Virtual Reality 2’, along with the “mobile AR virtual pet Tendar, and immersive theatrical adventures The Under Presents and Tempest”, according to its website.

Meanwhile, Netflix concluded Stranger Things Day 2022 by revealing the title of the premiere episode of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 on its Twitter handle.

“To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled… THE CRAWL,” the company tweeted.

20221107-172403

