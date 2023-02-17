INDIASCI-TECH

Netflix CEO calls on I&B Minister in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The global CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, on Friday called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, a ministry official said here on Friday.

During the meeting, Thakur highlighted the expanding creative economy and how India has emerged as a content and post-production hub.

“Thakur and Sarandos also discussed how India’s regional content is a global favourite today, which is among the most viewed content globally apart from being dubbed in dozens of foreign languages,” said the official.

Sarandos is one of the founding members of Netflix.

In 2016, Netflix had launched its service in India and the first Netflix Original series was launched in 2018. Through an initiative called ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’, Netflix has committed to produce 25 short, inspirational videos for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“These videos are used by government agencies on their social media platforms apart from being broadcast on Doordarshan and distributed to public and private schools. The first set of videos were on women changemakers and the second set on freedom fighters of the first war of independence (1857),” said the official.

20230217-190603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DU: Special committee set up for admission-related issues

    AAP sets up ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor election preparations

    Pink Ball Test: Would have been happier if we had won,...

    How yoga during pregnancy helps mother and child