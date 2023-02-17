The global CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, on Friday called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, a ministry official said here on Friday.

During the meeting, Thakur highlighted the expanding creative economy and how India has emerged as a content and post-production hub.

“Thakur and Sarandos also discussed how India’s regional content is a global favourite today, which is among the most viewed content globally apart from being dubbed in dozens of foreign languages,” said the official.

Sarandos is one of the founding members of Netflix.

In 2016, Netflix had launched its service in India and the first Netflix Original series was launched in 2018. Through an initiative called ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’, Netflix has committed to produce 25 short, inspirational videos for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“These videos are used by government agencies on their social media platforms apart from being broadcast on Doordarshan and distributed to public and private schools. The first set of videos were on women changemakers and the second set on freedom fighters of the first war of independence (1857),” said the official.

