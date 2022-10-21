ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Netflix clarifies ‘The Crown’ is a ‘fictional dramatisation’

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming giant Netflix has clarified that ‘The Crown’ is a fictional dramatisation for viewers by adding a logline to its YouTube trailer for Season 5, which is set to launch on November 9.

In the description for the trailer, posted by the official Netflix account, the logline reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety: “‘The Crown’ has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The addition of the logline follows much discussion in the UK over whether viewers will perceive events in “The Crown” as absolute re-enactions of real events. The British press has reported that sources within Buckingham Palace are particularly worried about the show’s depiction of King Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles while married to Diana, Princess of Wales, especially given that he has just acceded to the throne.

Following Diana’s death (which is set to be depicted in the sixth and final season of the series), Charles married Camilla. When he acceded to the throne last month, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, she became Queen Consort.

Earlier this week Judi Dench wrote to The Times of London to complain that ‘The Crown’ should carry a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode, calling the series “cruelly unjust” to the Royal Family.

20221021-162805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fred Savage fired from directing, producing ‘The Wonder Years’

    Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testifies in court

    Johnny Depp was to get $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates 6’, says...

    Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin as director for ‘Fast X’