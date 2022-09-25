SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix Edition of ‘Oxenfree’ game available for its users for free

NewsWire
0
0

Video streaming platform Netflix is making the Oxenfree game freely available to its users with a subscription, more than six years after the game made its PC debut and five years after it debuted for iOS and Android users.

According to Engadget, users can now download the new “Netflix Edition” of the game from the iOS and Android app stores. This version of Oxenfree has expanded localisation support.

Users can now play the popular game with subtitles in more than 30 languages.

The popular game joined Netflix’s catalog of games but is particularly notable for being an in-house release, the report said.

The company acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio last year.

The company will release ‘Desta: The Memories Between’, the latest project from Monument Valley developer Ustwo, on September 27. It also teased that the critically acclaimed Kentucky Route Zero would “soon” be available for free as well.

20220925-165602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Search shows which streaming services have specific games

    Apple now faces $28 mn fine from Dutch competition authority

    Brand trust, convenience, value driving Indians online to buy TVs

    Lifestyle changes may up fertility for obese, infertile women