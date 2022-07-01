‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, dropped its Volume 2, which is the last two episodes of the season and the much-awaited premiere of Volume 2 took the streaming giant by a virtual storm.

When the highly anticipated Season 4 Volume 1 aired in May, it released seven episodes and the remaining two episodes ‘Papa’ and ‘The Piggyback’, which is Volume 2, dropped on Netflix today.

Right at the stroke of midnight in the US, the last two episodes arrived on the streamer. However, not all could access it as easily. Given the sheer number of people who logged in and probably clicked on the show to watch, caused the Netflix app to crash briefly for several users.

In total the run time of the last two episodes if 4 hours with Episode 8 running for 1 hour and 25 minutes and episode 9, the season finale airing for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

As per the global uptime-monitoring site, Down Detector, the complaints about Netflix crashing peaked at nearly 15,000 towards the top of the hour. However, to give Netflix its due, the problem was resolved quickly. It won’t be long before the many spoilers of Volume 2 start going viral over the Internet. In the last two episodes the residents of Hawkins are literally all over the place as they all get ready to fight against Vecna but this won’t happen before the epic showdown happens between One and Eleven.