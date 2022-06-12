SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix frontrunner to acquire streaming rival Roku: Report

NewsWire
0
1

Streaming giant Netflix that is struggling to retain long-term paid subscribers may acquire rival platform Roku, the media reported.

According to a report in Insider citing sources, Roku employees have long been speculating about the company being sold to Netflix.

The buyout would reportedly cost around $13 billion (based on its current valuation) and will give Netflix a foothold in the hardware market.

Both Netflix and Roku did not comment on the report.

The news came after US telecommunication conglomerate Comcast became frontrunner to acquire Roku last year.

The streaming companies saw their stock going up over the report last week.

Roku is best known for its streaming media devices and is now a software and services company. It offers the Roku Channel which is a free, ad-based streaming offering.

Netflix saw its stock tumbling by 20 per cent after it reported a loss of 2 lakh paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first subscriber loss in over a decade.

Moreover, it forecast a global paid subscriber loss of 20 lakh for the April-June quarter (Q2).

Netflix is fast losing long-term subscribers. According to a survey report by The Information, new data show that people who have been subscribers to Netflix for more than three years accounted for 13 per cent of cancellations in the first quarter this year.

20220612-123204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pokemon GO developer Niantic raises $300 mn at $9 bn valuation

    Tesla’s Shanghai plant delivers 4L vehicles in first 11 months of...

    India has taken lead in the field of space technology: Jitendra...

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India on Thursday