Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it has partnered with American automaker General Motors (GM) to include more electric vehicles (EVs) in its shows and movies.

The partnership aims to provide EVs the “stage they deserve”, the streaming giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“In 2021, GM launched the ‘Everybody In’ campaign, demonstrating the company’s intent to lead an all-electric future, and invited others to join the movement.”

Now, Netflix is joining the movement and will increase the presence of EVs in its produced shows and films, where relevant, while also taking steps to enable more sustainable productions.

“Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV,” said Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer, GM Global.

“Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs,” Wahl added.

Along with the streaming giant’s commitment to increase the number of EVs on screen, Netflix is also working to improve the sustainability of its productions behind the scenes by optimising energy use, electrifying it and decarbonising the rest.

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer, Netflix.

“From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with ‘Don’t Look Up’, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections.”

“As part of the rollout for this strategic alliance, a commercial that presents both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable future will air during the big game on Sunday, Feb 12,” Netflix said.

20230203-114605