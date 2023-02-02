Streaming giant Netflix has announced new features that will be available at no additional cost to members, who are already on the Premium plan, choose to upgrade, or are signing up for the first time.

The company introduced two features — Spatial Audio and more download devices.

With Spatial Audio, Netflix members with Premium will be able to enjoy the highest quality sound experience available, whether they are watching at home on TV or a computer, or on the go with a phone or tablet.

The streaming giant said that, “spatial audio brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required — and now it’s available on more than 700 of our top watched titles, including ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Watcher’, ‘Wednesday’, and ‘Knives Out: Glass Onion'”.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Netflix members like the option to download series and films to watch offline on more devices, particularly as they travel and switch between devices.

To make this possible, Netflix introduced the “more download devices” option, which will increase the number of download devices from four to six for premium members, so members can watch Netflix on their devices anytime, anywhere.

Meanwhile, the streaming giant shared its rules and exemptions to explain how it plans to maintain account sharing within a household.

The company has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

By charging extra fees for extended usage of the streaming service outside the household, the company hopes to reduce account sharing this year.

