Streaming giant Netflix has launched two new mobile games, ‘Kentucky Route Zero’ and ‘Twelve Minutes’, and also teased some upcoming games.

Adventure game ‘Kentucky Route Zero’ is developed by Cardboard Computer and is about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, reports TechCrunch.

In ‘Twelve Minutes’, developed by 24 Bit Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, players try to escape a time-loop nightmare and features the voices of Hollywood actors James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

As for the upcoming games, according to Netflix, the ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ will let players take the roles of fierce Viking clan leaders as they build settlements and increase their power across the continent.

The game will debut on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023.

The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ game will also launch next year and according to the company, “players will be able to kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat them up”.

The streaming giant said that the players will find old-school gameplay improved with new fighting mechanics and will discover adventures with a new story mode, the report said.

