SCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix making its in-house game studio in Finland

NewsWire
0
4

Popular video streaming platform Netflix, which has also forayed into the gaming business, is building an in-house game studio in Helsinki, Finland.

With its game studio, the platform aims to create “world-class” original games without ads or in-app purchases, reports Engadget.

The report mentioned that Zynga and EA alumnus Marko Lastikka will serve as director.

According to Netflix, Helsinki is a good fit as the home to some of the “best game talent” on the planet. This includes The Walking Dead mobile developer Next Games, which Netflix bought in March.

Netflix has purchased multiple developers, including Boss Fight and Oxenfree creator Night School Studio, but has not built a developer from scratch until now, the report said.

Meanwhile, Netflix has recently made the Oxenfree game freely available to its users with a subscription, more than six years after the game made its PC debut and five years after it debuted for iOS and Android users.

A report released last month said that less than one per cent of its subscribers are playing its games.

App analytics company Apptopia estimated an average of 1.7 million people are engaging with the games daily, which is less than 1 per cent of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers.

In the second quarter, Netflix lost nearly a million subscribers after losing 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter — its first subscriber decline in more than a decade.

20220927-135203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TikTok owner ByteDance to shut edtech biz in India: Report

    China maps 2021-2035 plan on hydrogen energy development

    Apple’s music recognition feature can now sync its history with ‘Shazam’

    OPPO launches its first foldable flagship smartphone