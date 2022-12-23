ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODSCI-TECHWORLD

Netflix not showing its new ad-free plan to some users

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly hiding its cheapest ad-free plan from some users when they try to subscribe to the platform.

Netflix launched the “Basic with Ads” plan on November 3 at $6.99 per month, compared to between $9.99 and $19.99 per month for an ad-free subscription.

According to 9to5Mac, among the four ad-free plan options, the new ad-free plan is hidden in a really tiny link on the Netflix subscription page, which means Netflix hasn’t discontinued the new ad-free plan service.

However, some users can still see the four plans in the list without having to click on any links, so it seems that the company is running some sort of A/B test, said the report.

The report also mentioned that Netflix may be using dark pattern practices to trick users into choosing between a less profitable option and other more expensive options.

Earlier this week, a new report said that about nine per cent of Netflix subscribers in the US have opted into the streaming service’s new “Basic with ads” steaming plan.

According to analytics firm Antenna, in addition to the Basic with Ads subscribers who signed up for Netflix, the firm observed only 0.1 per cent of Netflix’s existing US subscribers switching to the Basic with Ads plan in November.

It also mentioned that HBO Max saw a mild pickup when it first launched its ad-supported option in June 2021.

