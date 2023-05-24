INDIASCI-TECH

Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

NewsWire
0
0

Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.

The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States,” Netflix said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.

“Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” the company informed.

Those who pay for the Netflix Premium package with 4K streaming has the option of adding up to two extra members, but each one will still cost another $7.99.

Netflix in the UK will charge subscribers 4.99 pounds each month for each extra member.

The cheapest plans (Basic or Standard with Ads, which cost $9.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively) don’t have the option to add extra members at this moment.

The streaming giant experimented with paid password-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain in February.

Netflix originally planned to roll out “paid sharing” in the US during the first quarter this year but delayed it.

“We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2,” the company had said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings.

“Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business,” the company added.

20230524-101202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    13 KL Oxygen plant set up at Kozhikode Medical College

    Cong seeks legislation to ensure money allocated for SCs not get...

    No data to show children will be seriously hit in next...

    Over 7K primary cooperative bodies in Odisha to go to polls...